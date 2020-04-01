World faces 'most challenging crisis' since WWII -U.N. chief

The Secretary-General of the United Nations issued a stark warning about the threat of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it's the biggest test the world has faced since the U.N.

Was formed after World War Two.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ANTONIO GUTERRES, UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL, SAYING:"It's a combination of a disease that represents a threat to everybody in the world.

And second, because it has an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.

The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is indeed the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War." Speaking in a virtual news conference from New York, U.N.

Chief Antonio Guterres said he was particularly concerned for Africa and urged developed countries to do more for those that are less prepared.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ANTONIO GUTERRES, UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL, SAYING:"Otherwise we face the nightmare of the disease spreading like wildfire in the global South with millions of deaths and the prospect of the disease re-emerging where it was previously suppressed.

Let us remember that we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world." Guterres made the call to action late Tuesday - as the UN released a report warning that COVID-19 could potentially have "dire" long term effects on countries and the global economy.

He also said that the crisis must lead to a different socioeconomic order - one that is more equal, inclusive and sustainable.