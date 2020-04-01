WEB EXTRA: Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg discusses law enforcement amid stay-at-home order now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:59s - Published WEB EXTRA: Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg discusses law enforcement amid stay-at-home order Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg said the sheriff’s office will not enforce any eviction orders, and the Florida Supreme Court has put a moratorium on eviction hearings. 0

