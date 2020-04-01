4 p.m. covid block now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 09:37s - Published 4 p.m. covid block 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 p.m. covid block [CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY KMBC]ANNOUNCER: RIGHT NOW, ON KMBC 9NEWS AT 4:00.HALEY: COVID-19 CASES ARE STILLON THE RISE.MISSOURI HAS REACHED MORE THAN1500 POSITIVE CASES AND 18DEATHS.CASS COUNTY IS SEEING ITS FIRSTDEATH FROM THE VIRUS, A WOMAN INHER 70’S WITH UNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS.KANSAS IS NEARING 500 CASES.10 PEOPLE HAVE DIED.WE WANT TO SHOW YOU THIS CHARTSHOWING THE TREND IN BOTH STATESFOR THE PAST WEEK.THE DIRECTOR OF KANSAS HEALTHSAYS KANSAS IS NOT EXPECTED TOPEAK UNTIL THE MIDDLE PART OFTHIS MONTH.GOOD AFTERNOON.I’M HALEY HARRISON.RIGHT NOW, ONE OF THE CITY’SBIGGEST HOSPITALS IS ADDINGBEDS, ANTICIPATING A SURGE OFPATIENTS.AS KMBC 9’S MICHAEL MAHONEYREPORTS, THEY ARE NOT ALONE.MICHAEL: THE ST. LUKE’S HOSPITALOF KANSAS CITY IS ADDING 163MORE BEDS.ALMOST HALF OF THEM AREINTENSIVE CARE BEDS, ACCORDINGTO THE HOSPITAL.AND OTHER AREA FACILITIES ARECONSIDERING THE SAME THING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Pierrette Squires RT @BainbridgeCons: "More than 40 museums and galleries across the UK have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS and ambul… 23 seconds ago David Ashurst RT @MountainResqUK: Despite current restrictions, please do not block paths, gates or car parks, as this may prevent Mountain Rescue teams… 25 seconds ago Oda Nobunaga (uninfected) Covid = insta-block 1 minute ago Sandi Schuchardt RT @SharonCantillon: Way to make the best of a tough situation! The 100 block of Lexington in #Buffalo gathers at safe distances outside ev… 2 minutes ago Art Covey RT @MeghanAndy: I can’t believe I have to say this, but if you are in my mentions saying that COVID is no big deal, people are overreacting… 3 minutes ago Rocio RT @joeymasonart: Never Again Action calling for detainee release with a COVID-safe car rally, Tuesday at LA Metro Detention Center. Parti… 3 minutes ago Rachel M. Greenberg RT @willapercy: Three federal judges block state officials from pushing anti-abortion agenda during COVID-19 https://t.co/JKgm6MWgO9 8 minutes ago Caitlin They’re opening up a COVID-19 field hospital less than a block away from me. They’re opening up a COVID-19 field ho… https://t.co/3OZ8POE4NP 9 minutes ago