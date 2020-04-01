Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 4 p.m. covid block

4 p.m. covid block

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 09:37s - Published < > Embed
4 p.m. covid block
4 p.m. covid block
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

4 p.m. covid block

[CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY KMBC]ANNOUNCER: RIGHT NOW, ON KMBC 9NEWS AT 4:00.HALEY: COVID-19 CASES ARE STILLON THE RISE.MISSOURI HAS REACHED MORE THAN1500 POSITIVE CASES AND 18DEATHS.CASS COUNTY IS SEEING ITS FIRSTDEATH FROM THE VIRUS, A WOMAN INHER 70’S WITH UNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS.KANSAS IS NEARING 500 CASES.10 PEOPLE HAVE DIED.WE WANT TO SHOW YOU THIS CHARTSHOWING THE TREND IN BOTH STATESFOR THE PAST WEEK.THE DIRECTOR OF KANSAS HEALTHSAYS KANSAS IS NOT EXPECTED TOPEAK UNTIL THE MIDDLE PART OFTHIS MONTH.GOOD AFTERNOON.I’M HALEY HARRISON.RIGHT NOW, ONE OF THE CITY’SBIGGEST HOSPITALS IS ADDINGBEDS, ANTICIPATING A SURGE OFPATIENTS.AS KMBC 9’S MICHAEL MAHONEYREPORTS, THEY ARE NOT ALONE.MICHAEL: THE ST.

LUKE’S HOSPITALOF KANSAS CITY IS ADDING 163MORE BEDS.ALMOST HALF OF THEM AREINTENSIVE CARE BEDS, ACCORDINGTO THE HOSPITAL.AND OTHER AREA FACILITIES ARECONSIDERING THE SAME THING.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MuseumPierrette

Pierrette Squires RT @BainbridgeCons: "More than 40 museums and galleries across the UK have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS and ambul… 23 seconds ago

davidashurst2

David Ashurst RT @MountainResqUK: Despite current restrictions, please do not block paths, gates or car parks, as this may prevent Mountain Rescue teams… 25 seconds ago

beep___boop

Oda Nobunaga (uninfected) Covid = insta-block 1 minute ago

sshoeheart

Sandi Schuchardt RT @SharonCantillon: Way to make the best of a tough situation! The 100 block of Lexington in #Buffalo gathers at safe distances outside ev… 2 minutes ago

ArtCovey

Art Covey RT @MeghanAndy: I can’t believe I have to say this, but if you are in my mentions saying that COVID is no big deal, people are overreacting… 3 minutes ago

Mornings_Dew

Rocio RT @joeymasonart: Never Again Action calling for detainee release with a COVID-safe car rally, Tuesday at LA Metro Detention Center. Parti… 3 minutes ago

rachel99marta

Rachel M. Greenberg RT @willapercy: Three federal judges block state officials from pushing anti-abortion agenda during COVID-19 https://t.co/JKgm6MWgO9 8 minutes ago

moremimosas

Caitlin They’re opening up a COVID-19 field hospital less than a block away from me. They’re opening up a COVID-19 field ho… https://t.co/3OZ8POE4NP 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.