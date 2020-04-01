Park Fenced Off

60 coronavirus rochester city leaders are doing all they can to protect those who live here as the coronavirus spreads in our communities.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal explains how they're stopping a potential problem for those tempted to take unnecessary risks.xx look live: this bright orange fence was put up at the silver lake skate park today because too many people were gathering here.

Nats: foot on board skate board rolling around.

Nats: i've been riding if for a couple months its my favorite board.

I've been skating for six years.

Brian morgan loves to skate.

Nats: it usually gets rid of a lot of anxiety and you meet a lot of hommies... you meet a lot of new people.

These day?his anxiety is through the roof.

The outdoors combined with the skate park give this young adult a break from that stress.

Unfortunately, many others think the same way as morgan.

Sot skater: "i didn't expect to see anybody here.

That i would maybe have the park to myself but there was definitely just a lot of people.

A lot more than usually.

Wednesday he came out early to beat the crowd.

The good news?

No one was there.

The bad?

This orange fence.

Sot skater: "definitely a little bit hurt that i couldn't go back in.

" sot parks director"we've seen 2?

30 people gather at a time during this stay at home order and it just presents an opportunity where there is physical contact and as you know covi?19 by physical contact, coughing and talking.

Paul widman with the rochester parks department tells us posted "park closed" signs disappeared.

That's why they created a physical barrier.

It's meant to protect us and basically force social distancing.

"we really need to take the stay at home order seriously recommendatio ns seriously."

And morgan says he has no problems following the rules.

He plans to scout new places to as a reminder the governor's stay at home says playgrounds are off limits but you can still go out for a walk and get fresh