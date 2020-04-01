Global  

Columbus Shots Fired

Columbus police are searching for at least one gunman after a shooting in east Columbus.

Columbus police are searching for at least one gunman after a shooting in east columbus.

Police chief fred shelton says at least one car was hit by bullets.

The shooting happened in the area of mchall drive and robinwood circle this afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Shelton says officers are searching for a white ford f-150 and a blue buick.

If you have any information call golden triangle crime




