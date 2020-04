Support for those battling cancer during COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:43s - Published Support for those battling cancer during COVID-19 A local organization is embracing the #BuffaloStrong spirit by kicking off a new campaign to help cancer patients during this pandemic. 0

THERE ARE ALL KINDSOF STORIES THATHIGHLIGHT THE SPIRITOF THE CITY OF GOODNEIGHBORS-- MAKINGTHIS TOUGH TIME--JUST A LITTLE BITEASIER.IT'S PART OF OURINITIATIVE CALLED"BUFFALO STRONG."WEGMAN'S ISDONATING MORE THANSIX-HUNDRED-THOUSAND DOLLARSTO FEEDMOREWESTERN NEW YORK.THE MONEY WILL HELTHE ORGANIZATIONGET THE RESOURCESIT NEEDS TO FEED ASMANY PEOPLE ASPOSSIBLE.THAT DONATION ISPART OF THE 4-MILLION DOLLARSWEGMANS IS GIVINGTO FOOD BANKSACROSS THEWESTERN NEW YORKAREA.. AND THATINCLUDESROCHESTER.FOR YEARS... "OURCURLS INC." HELPEDWOMEN OF COLORWHO WERE BATTLINGCANCER..NOW A CANCERSURVIVOR HERSELF..IS REACHING OUT TOALL CANCER PATIENTSTO HELP THEM WITHWHATEVER THEYNEED.. DURING THISTROUBLESOME TIME...7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS SHARES THISBUFFALO STRONGSTORY..SCRIPT:VINCENT "RIGHT NOWEVERYONE IN THECOUNTRY, EVERYONEIN THIS AREA ISEXPERIENCING WHATSOMEONE WHO HASCANCEREXPERIENCES EVERYDAY." :09PEOPLE BATTLININ THIS AREA ISEXPERIENCING WHATSOMEONE WHO HASCANCEREXPERIENCES EVERYDAY." :09PEOPLE BATTLINGCANCER HAVE TOTAKE EXTRA STEPS TOSTAY HEALTHY.DURING A PANDEMIC,IT'S EVEN HARDER.IT'S SOMETHINGCHERRISE WALKER-BETTS OF BUFFALOKNOWS FIRST HAND.CHERRISE "I WASDIAGNOSED WITHCANCER IN 2014.REMEMBER THAT THEYARE STILL GETTINGSURGERIES, PEOPLESTILL HAVE TO GETCHEMOTHERAPY ANDRADIATION, IT'S VERYSCARY FOR PEOPLEWHO HAVE CANCER.":10SHE'S THE FOUNDEROF OUR CURLS, INC.,AN ORGANIZATIONDEDICATED TOHELPING PEOPLE OFCOLOR BATTLECANCER.BYPROVIDING WIGS ANDSUPPORT..SOMETHINGSHE WAS MISSING.CHERRISE "I FELTINVISIBLE, I FELTHOPELESS AND I WASLIKE IT'S JUST BETTERFOR ME TO LEAVEHERE. WE WANT TOBRING HOPE,BECAUSE WHEN YOUHAVE HOPE IT GIVESYOU THE STRENGTHTO FIGHT." :10THE GROUP HASHELPED MORE THANONE THOUSANDPEOPLE.HILARY "PERSONALLYIT HELPED TO GIVE MESOME STRENGTH ANDTO KNOW THAT I WASNOT ALONE, HAVINGTHAT KIND OFSUPPORT." :07AND WALKER-BETTS ISCONTINUING TO GIVEBACK AND STAYBUFFALO STRONGWITH A NEWCAMPAIGN CALLED "IMATTER" TO SUPPORTALL CANCER PATIENTSDURING COVID-19..SHE'S HELPING TODELIVER GROCERIES,PICK UP MEDICATIONS,AND EXTEND AHELPING HAND.CHERRISE "WE'REHERE TO TALK WE'REHERE TO HEAR YOURCONCERNS, WE'REHERE TO GIVE YOUREFERRALS TOCOMMUNITYRESOURCES, WEDON'T WANT ANYONETO SUFFER INSILENCE." :08SHE'S ALSOPARTNERING WITHTHE LIFE CENTERCHURCH ON ACAMPAIGN CALLEDBRING IT IN.CHERRISE "WE'RETRYING TO FEED THENURSES WHO ARE ONTHE FRONT LINESDURING THISPANDEMIC." :05VINCENT "SO WHILETHEY'RE FIGHTINGCORONAVIRUS, LET'SHELP THEM FIGHTHUNGER." :05AND THEY NEED ALLTHE HELP THEY CANGET.CHERRISE "THIS IS ATOUGH TIME FOREVERYONE,EVERYONE ISSTRUGGLING, BUTEVERY DOLLAR, EVERY50 CENTS WHATEVERIT IS HELPS TOWARDONE ANOTHER JUSTSPREADS KINDNESSAND IT ALSO BREEDSHOPE." :10YOU CAN FINDINFORMATION ON HOWTO HELP ON OURWEBSITE AT WKBWDOT COM.IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS, 7EWN.





