People react to a historic earthquake in Idaho now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:51s - Published People react to a historic earthquake in Idaho Idaho had its biggest earthquake since 1983, it occurred around 6:00 p.m. On Tuesday, we all felt the ground rumble and it ended up being a 6.5 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter located northwest of Stanley. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this