Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth Trailer

Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ Take a tour of the planet we call home.

Adapted from the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers and narrated by Meryl Streep, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth premieres April 17 on Apple TV+ Plot synopsis: On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents—and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything.

Based on the best-selling children's book by Oliver Jeffers.

The all-star voice cast includes Chris O’Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep.