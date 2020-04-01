Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth Trailer

Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth Trailer

Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth Trailer

Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ Take a tour of the planet we call home.

Adapted from the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers and narrated by Meryl Streep, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth premieres April 17 on Apple TV+ Plot synopsis: On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents—and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything.

Based on the best-selling children's book by Oliver Jeffers.

The all-star voice cast includes Chris O’Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mahir_uddin1987

[email protected] RT @9to5mac: Apple TV+ shares trailer for its Earth Day special feature, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth https://t.co/7CRPbPk… 48 minutes ago

3500SatelliteTV

Satellite Direct “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” Official Trailer — New Animated Children’s Adventure For Apple TV,… https://t.co/QvBngIKGAm 51 minutes ago

AppleNews2407

Apple Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/j8hWOyyxHq https://t.co/gNYM01aJKI 1 hour ago

TheComixKid

KC Walsh RT @The_GWW: Narrated by Meryl Streep, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth is streaming April 17th on AppleTV+ https://t.co/Vci8b… 2 hours ago

The_GWW

Geeks WorldWide Narrated by Meryl Streep, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth is streaming April 17th on AppleTV+ https://t.co/Vci8bqVUbH 3 hours ago

pixel

Eric “Socially Distanced” Vitiello Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/Y0hnzZgcFx https://t.co/d6Mx8m505z 3 hours ago

tsweeney

Tom Sweeney Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth — Official Trailer | Apple... https://t.co/lZJLpK05AE via @YouTube 3 hours ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” Official Trailer — New Animated Children’s Adventure For Apple TV,… https://t.co/aNIlJh94Vh 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.