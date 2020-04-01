Gas Prices Drop Amid Pandemic

The national gas price average is the lowest we've seen in four years.

The lowest price per gallon in minnesota is 94 cents!

Triple a attributes the low prices to three primary factors... covi?19's damaging effect on the global economy?

A crude oil price war between saudi arabia and russia?

And a declining demand as more people stay home.

I'm here at a holiday gas station in rochester where the gas price is... and we're seeing these low prices all over the area... with gas in olmsted?

Freeborn?

Cerro gordo?

And mower counties below 2 dollars according to gas buddy.

I spoke to ted jewyson who says he noticed the low prices and says its good for him because he travels a lot for work.

He's also noticing far fewer people at the pump when he fills up.

Not anybody else at the pumps to speak of.

Less people at the pumps i imagine triple a believes these aren't the lowest prices drivers will see and expects the national average to drop even more later this month.

With the stay at home order in place?

Some vehicles may be parked longer than expected.

If you're not driving for awhile triple a recommends using a battery charger?

A fuel stabilizer?