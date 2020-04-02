Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World's Largest Glove Maker Cannot Keep Up With Demand

World's Largest Glove Maker Cannot Keep Up With Demand

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
World's Largest Glove Maker Cannot Keep Up With Demand

World's Largest Glove Maker Cannot Keep Up With Demand

The coronavirus pandemic is causing an unprecedented surge in protective equipment.

The largest glove manufacturer in the world is Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation.

The company is having to limit order sizes to cope with a shortage of supplies.

They have upped production at its 44 factories, reports Business Insider.

Altogether produce 200 million natural and synthetic rubber gloves a day.

But even that's not enough to keep up with the dire need for gloves.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

World's Largest Glove Maker Cannot Keep Up With Demand

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|0 Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|***Editorial Use Only***




You Might Like


Tweets about this

QusyairiH

Qusyairi Hashim RT @businessinsider: World’s largest glove maker is struggling to keep up with demand due to #coronavirus https://t.co/vcrxL8PLpH 10 minutes ago

Rozitaz1

Rozitaayu RT @businessinsider: The world's largest glove maker is struggling to keep up with demand because of coronavirus-related panic buying https… 14 minutes ago

MOHIT881923

Mohit Daga The world's largest glove maker is struggling to keep up with demand because of coronavirus-related panic buying… https://t.co/brj2FVAznv 4 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The world's largest glove maker is struggling to keep up with demand because of coronavirus-related panic buying https://t.co/jizmH9JZYS 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.