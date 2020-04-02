World's Largest Glove Maker Cannot Keep Up With Demand now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published World's Largest Glove Maker Cannot Keep Up With Demand The coronavirus pandemic is causing an unprecedented surge in protective equipment. The largest glove manufacturer in the world is Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation. The company is having to limit order sizes to cope with a shortage of supplies. They have upped production at its 44 factories, reports Business Insider. Altogether produce 200 million natural and synthetic rubber gloves a day. But even that's not enough to keep up with the dire need for gloves. 0

