How will Florida's 'stay at home' order be enforced?

AT HOME' ORDER -- GOES INTOEFFECT AT 12:01 FRIDAYMORNING.

AND WILL LAST UNTILAPRIL 30-TH.

GOVERNORDESANTIS, SAYS YOU SHOULD ONLYLEAVE YOUR HOME, FOR"ESSENTIAL" REASONS..

LIKEGROCERY SHOPPING, GETTING GAS,OR EXERCISING.

BUT TONIGHTSOME QUESTIONS REMAIN -INCLUDING JUST HOW IT WILL BEENFORCED.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'STODD WILSON HAS WHAT YOURFAMILY NEEDS TO KNOW - AHEADOF IT ALL.<< NATS: (VO) WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS CALLED ON AFLORIDIANS TO STAY AT HOME.

A30-DAY ORDER ASKING RESIDENTSTO ONLY LEAVE HOME FORESSENTIALS - WITH HOPES OFSLOWING FLORIDA'S SPIKE INCOVID-19 CASES.

(SOT 4:04:56)7 SEC AT THIS POINT I THINKEVEN A LOT OF PLACES INFLORIDA HAVE VERY LOWINFECTION RATES IT MAKES SENSETO MAKE THIS MOVE NOW NATS:(VO) WITH THAT GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS CHANGED GEARS ONWEDNESDAY.

THE GOVERNOR'S NOWADOPTED NEW RULES THAT ONLYALLOW FOR A HANDFUL OFESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES LIKE GAS- GROCERIES AND SOMERECREATION.

IN A NUTSHELLYOU'RE URGED NOT TO MAKEUNNECESSARY TRIPS FROM YOURHOME.

(SOT 4:24:34) 4 SEC THISIS ANOTHER 30 DAYS SITUATIONAND YOU JUST GOT TO DO WHATMAKES THE MOST SENSE.

NATS:(VO) WHEN IT COMES TOENFORCEMENT - STATE ATTORNEYDAVE ARONBERG SAYS LAWENFORCEMENT IS TAKING THERIGHT APPROACH.

(SOT 15:47) 12SEC LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL TRYTO ASK EACH PERSON WHATTHEY'RE DOING THERE AND IFIT'S GOING TO SHOPPING ORSOMEWHERE THEY WILL WORK WITHTHAT PERSON TO TRY TO MAKESURE THEY COMPLY WITH THEORDER WITHOUT FIRST ARRESTINGTHEM OR CHARGING THEM.

NATS:(VO) ARONBERG SAYS THE ORDERSARE ENFORCEABLE BY 60 DAYS INCOUNTY JAIL BECAUSE IT'S ASECOND DEGREE MISDEMEANOR.(SOT 1:45:48) 14 SEC YES, WEHAVE THE POWER TO MAKE ANARREST AND TO CHARGE PEOPLEWITH A CRIME FOR VIOLATING ITBUT WE'D RATHER NOT GET TOTHERE.

WE'D RATHER PEOPLEVOLUNTARY COMPLY WITH IT ANDTHAT WAY IT'S NEIGHBORWATCHING OVER NEIGHBOR ANDMAKING SURE THIS IS THE SAFESTOUR COMMUNITY CAN BE.

NATS:(VO) I REACHED OUT TO MULTIPLELAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIESLOCALLY.

THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE SAID ABOUTDESANTIS' ORDER THAT "THEY ARECONSULTING THEIR ATTORNEY'S."AND BOCA RATON'S DEPARTMENTTOLD ME THIS STAY AT HOMEOIRDER IS ESSENTIALLY WHAT THEDEPARTMENT HAS BEEN ENFORCINGFOR SOMETIME.

TODD'S TAG: ISPOKE WITH THE DELRAY BEACHPOLICE DEPARTMENT ALSO.

I WASTOLD THEY'RE CONCERNED THEORDER DOES NOT HAVE A LOT OFTEETH TO IT.

BUT THEY AREENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO CONTINUETO SOCIAL DISTANCE.