Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan donate to Afridi's foundation, slammed on Twitter | Oneindia News

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan donate to Afridi's foundation, slammed on Twitter | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan donate to Afridi's foundation, slammed on Twitter | Oneindia News

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan donate to Afridi's foundation, slammed on Twitter | Oneindia News

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have faced the brunt of Indian Twitter users' fury after they backed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaffronYodha

saffron RT @Soumyadipta: Horrified to know that Harbhajan & Yuvraj Singh - two respected cricketers of India - are seeking donations for Shahid Afr… 2 minutes ago

AmynahGajani

Amynah Gajani RT @bleedgreenarmy: Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh Faced criticism from Indian people after they Asks People To Donate To Shahid Afridi’s Found… 2 minutes ago

_Aware_Citizen

Vande Mataram RT @AsYouNotWish: Dear Hindus, Please listen to our Sikh brothers, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh and donate to Shahid Afridi’s foundati… 11 minutes ago

13Hustler

M'BAAPe RT @AshutoshV10: While India is busy in combating COVID-19. Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have come out to appeal citiz… 22 minutes ago

Setul

Setul RT @AskAnshul: Coronavirus in Punjab: - Till now, 41 cases & 4 deaths - 1330 NRIs untraceable. - 36 medical professionals, including doc… 22 minutes ago

13Hustler

M'BAAPe RT @rajeshmodimodi: Shame on you Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, people of India gave you Name, Fame & all, and you are requesting People… 26 minutes ago

shridhar_talwar

Shridhar S Talwar cricketers Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh (both from Punjab) are asking Indians to donate for Pakistan's Shahid Afr… https://t.co/shu06MBsiL 32 minutes ago

PreetiTripathi6

Preeti Tripathi RT @shruttitandon: @TajinderBagga @harbhajan_singh @YUVSTRONG12 @SAfridiOfficial Shameless Yuvraj and Harbhajan will not have any answer no… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.