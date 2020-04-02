Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan donate to Afridi's foundation, slammed on Twitter | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:14s - Published Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan donate to Afridi's foundation, slammed on Twitter | Oneindia News Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have faced the brunt of Indian Twitter users' fury after they backed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 0

Tweets about this saffron RT @Soumyadipta: Horrified to know that Harbhajan & Yuvraj Singh - two respected cricketers of India - are seeking donations for Shahid Afr… 2 minutes ago Amynah Gajani RT @bleedgreenarmy: Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh Faced criticism from Indian people after they Asks People To Donate To Shahid Afridi’s Found… 2 minutes ago Vande Mataram RT @AsYouNotWish: Dear Hindus, Please listen to our Sikh brothers, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh and donate to Shahid Afridi’s foundati… 11 minutes ago M'BAAPe RT @AshutoshV10: While India is busy in combating COVID-19. Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have come out to appeal citiz… 22 minutes ago Setul RT @AskAnshul: Coronavirus in Punjab: - Till now, 41 cases & 4 deaths - 1330 NRIs untraceable. - 36 medical professionals, including doc… 22 minutes ago M'BAAPe RT @rajeshmodimodi: Shame on you Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, people of India gave you Name, Fame & all, and you are requesting People… 26 minutes ago Shridhar S Talwar cricketers Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh (both from Punjab) are asking Indians to donate for Pakistan's Shahid Afr… https://t.co/shu06MBsiL 32 minutes ago Preeti Tripathi RT @shruttitandon: @TajinderBagga @harbhajan_singh @YUVSTRONG12 @SAfridiOfficial Shameless Yuvraj and Harbhajan will not have any answer no… 32 minutes ago