Lone musician finds solace in music - by playing in an empty field 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published Lone musician finds solace in music - by playing in an empty field A lone musician was spotted playing the double bass in an empty field during the coronavirus outbreak - to help "escape from this situation".Pasquale Votino, 38, from Bonea, Italy was spotted playing the instrument alone in an abandoned field near Semington, Wiltshire on Sat (28).He was spotted by passerby Gabriella Petty, 24, who filmed the encounter. The lone bass player had moored his boat in Semington having stopped to fine tune his cello. He found a spot in an empty field where he could be alone and distract himself from the world's current events.He said: "I started to play my guitar at the age of fourteen and I never stopped loving music""I am now paying my bills playing my double bass. It's a good achievement"Pasquale currently lives on a narrowboat working full time as a professional musician."Music is helping me not be scared and escape from this situation".Pasquale works as a freelancer touring the UK with numerous bands. 0

