Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Why Migrant Workers Tried to Go Home Mint Wide Angle

Coronavirus Why Migrant Workers Tried to Go Home Mint Wide Angle

Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 09:05s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Why Migrant Workers Tried to Go Home Mint Wide Angle
Coronavirus Why Migrant Workers Tried to Go Home Mint Wide Angle
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PMD85088930

Prof. Mac RT @PM_Thornton: FT's Sun Yu: #China’s effort to end #coronavirus lockdown meets local opposition. Violence erupted Friday when thousands o… 6 hours ago

dinipc

Dinipc RT @NihaMasih: Payal Kumar forced to walk barefoot after her sandals broke walking from Mahipalpur to Sarai Kale Khan. A DTC bus they tried… 2 days ago

Krishnaa_Chand

Krishna Chand RT @IndianExpress: Over the last 48 hours, workers from various urban centres, facing a coronavirus health scare on top of job losses, trie… 2 days ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Over the last 48 hours, workers from various urban centres, facing a coronavirus health scare on top of job losses,… https://t.co/LHatwLciuE 2 days ago

IndieGourmand

FunFootlooseFoodie RT @TheQuint: “When the police tried to convince them to remain indoors, they started pelting stones. Many police vehicles were damaged in… 3 days ago

TheQuint

The Quint “When the police tried to convince them to remain indoors, they started pelting stones. Many police vehicles were d… https://t.co/hliuQPvXbE 3 days ago

PM_Thornton

Patricia M Thornton FT's Sun Yu: #China’s effort to end #coronavirus lockdown meets local opposition. Violence erupted Friday when thou… https://t.co/CjHGRv9BMQ 3 days ago

mnaEN

M N A Thousands of migrant workers in India descended on state borders and bus stations as they tried to get back to thei… https://t.co/vfs9iYdkL7 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.