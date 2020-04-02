Purdue Pharmacy making hand sanitizer for Greater Lafayette during virus outbreak

Continues to grow as the coronavirus spreads.

Recently, the f-d-a said pharmacists could start compounding sanitizer.

And new this morning, thanks to purdue experts and west lafayette high school alums, greater lafayette has a good supply.

"we're the little known secret on campus."

Tucked away in purdue's pharmacy building, is a service many don't realize is there.

Typically this is a full- functioning pharmacy.

But times have changed.

"we are not doing what we typically do."

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the purdue pharmacy has been compounding one of the most needed supplies right now.

Hand sanitizer.

"we've been able to help childcare centers, sanitation departments, police, fire, emts, first responders.

Nicole noel and jane krause's team started this project two weeks ago and say it will continue as long as they get supplies.

"this was a way for all of us to collaborate and have a purpose during this challenging time."

"we've made roughly 100 liters, and we are keeping pace with demand at this point."

So what do you do with all that hand sanitizer?

You have to package it somehow.

So krause reached out to a friend of her's down the road here at west lafayette high school.

"one of my friends and her husband immediately donated 3-thousand bottles."

Cindy orr cohn is a 1976 graduate of west lafayette.

The donation from her husband's bottling company was the last step to make this all a reality.

"it brings tears to my eyes to know there are people in the community where i grew up that can benefit from what jane and her co-workers are doing at purdue."

The sanitizer isn't scented or colored.

It's made to do it's job with an 80-percent alcohol content.

"the final product has ethyl alcohol in it.

Isopropyl alcohol, glycerol, hydrogen peroxide and sterile distilled water."

If you don't know what any of that is, don't worry.

The experts say all you need to know is this stuff can kill a virus.

"its been a tremendous honor ot be a part of this project."

Two ounce bottles are for sale to the public at the purdue pharmacy for 2 dollars and 50 cents.

However, sales are limited to four bottles per transaction.

They also ask that you call first to see what their current supply is.

