Three men apologise after aggressively jumping queue to have coronavirus tests in China

Three non-Chinese nationals apologised after aggressively jumping the queue to have coronavirus tests in eastern China.

The video filmed in the city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on April 1, shows a man grabbing the application form from a Chinese man and throwing it away.

He then said, "Chinese get out!" to the angry locals who were queuing in a line.

According to reports, three foreign men jumped the queue for coronavirus tests at a health service centre in a residential community.

On April 2, they have written and apology and said they respect China, Chinese people and Chinese culture.

The video was provided by local media with permission.