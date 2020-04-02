Amber Heard's private investigator couldn't dig up dirt on Johnny Depp 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published Amber Heard's private investigator couldn't dig up dirt on Johnny Depp A private investigator Amber Heard’s lawyers hired to rake through her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s life has revealed he couldn't find a lot of dirt on the beloved movie star. 0

