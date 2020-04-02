Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov.

Ron DeSantis has announced he will sign an executive "safer-at-home" order directing residents to "limit movements and personal interactions outside the home" to essential services or activities.

Story: https://wfts.tv/2Jyl25X

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShannonKMBowman

ShannonKMBowman, MA, CFRE Coronavirus in Florida: Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer at home' order. What it means https://t.co/FzfkFewQhf via @tcpalm 29 minutes ago

thomasroodt

Thomas Roodt Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide safer-at-home order for Florida https://t.co/QcWUCH4F84 5 hours ago

folkdoc8

Dr. Jerri Mc Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide safer-at-home order for Florida https://t.co/sK6grxWrtE Finally! #CoronavirusFL #DeSantisTrumpsPuppet 7 hours ago

foxhavens

Stephanie Young Gov. Ron DeSantis Orders Checkpoint on Florida-Georgia Border NEW HAMPSHIRE SHOULD TOO'https://t.co/clNYD7I4Su via @BreitbartNews 8 hours ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @ReillySpicer: PLEASE FOLLOW ORDERS: NON ESSENTIALS PACKED WHERE I AM NEAR PALM BEACH, IT IS A PANDEMIC, NOT CHRISTMAS SHOPPING!! Gov.… 8 hours ago

FredFromPlano

Fred From Plano - Social Distancing RT @AndySlater: JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis' new order in Florida does not close beaches that remain open. While following national guideli… 9 hours ago

vito4224

VITO RT @ndn: Coronavirus in Florida: Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer at home' order. What it means https://t.co/GR7TyeE6Vl 9 hours ago

PartingtonBill

Mayor Bill Partington RT @FLCities: .@GovRonDeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will take effect this Friday, April 3. https://t.co/GFheTSMQet 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.