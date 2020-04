DeSantis signing order to 'limit movements' to essential activities

LIMIT MOVEMENTS AND PERSONALACTIONS OUTSIDE OF THE HOME TOONLY THOSE NECESSARY TO OBTAINOR PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SERVICES ORCONDUCT ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES.WE HAVE THE LIST OF ESSENTIALSERVICES THAT IS DETAILED BY THEU.S. HOMELAND SECURITY.THEY HAVE BEEN OPERATING ONESSENTIAL SERVICES FOR A COUPLEOF WEEKS, THEY DID A GOOD JOBAND SHOWED US THE WAY ABOUT HOWTO DO THAT.BOTH JARED MOSKOWITZ AND RIBKYWILL BE ABLE TO ADD ACCORDINGLY.WE HAVE BEEN WORKING ON THIS,DON'T DEVOTING A LOT OFRESOURCES TO SOUTHEAST FLORIDA.THEY HAVE BEEN OPERATING ONSTRINGENT MEASURES GOING ON ACOUPLE OF WEEKS.THIS IS ANOTHER 30-DAY PERIOD.YOU KNOW AT THIS POINTED, EVENTHOUGH THERE'S A LOT OF PLACESIN FLORIDA THAT HAVE VERY LOWINFECTIOUS RATES, IT MAKES SENSETO MAKE THIS MOVE NOW.I DID CONSULT WITH FOLKS IN THEWHITE HOUSE, I DID SPEAK TO THEPRESIDENT ABOUT IT.HE AGREED WITH FOCUSING ON THEHOT SPOTS, AT THE SAME TIME, HEUNDERSTOOD THIS IS ANOTHER30-DAY SITUATION, AND YOU GOT TODO WHAT MAKES THE MOST SENSE.THAT ORDER WILL BE COMING OUTMOMENTARILY, IT WILL GO INTOEFFECT TOMORROW NIGHT ATMIDNIGHT.SO PEOPLE WILL HAVE THAT ANDTHEY CAN DO IT.AS YOU LOOK AT SOME OF THEECONOMIC FALLOUT THAT THIS VIRUSIS CAUSING, WE NEED TO DO ALL WECAN IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA TOMITIGATE THAT.ONE THING THAT WE KNOW TODAY, WEDO KNOW THERE'S GOING TO BE SOMEFEDERAL RELIEF THAT WAS NOTNECESSARILY THE CASE TWOWEEKSING A, WE DIDN'T KNOW WHATWAS GOING TO HAPPEN, WE'RE GOINGTO BE WORKING HARD TO MAKE SUREOUR CITIZENS ARE ABLE TO ACCESSTHAT, I ALSO WANT TO FIGURE OUT,WHAT CAN WE DO TO LESSON THEECONOMIC DAMAGE, WHAT CAN WE DOTO GIVE SOME PEOPLE MOREECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY GIVEN THERESTRAINTS WE'LL BE OPERATINGUNDER FOR THE NEXT 30 DAYS.ONE OF THE THINGS THAT STRUCK MEIS THE TRAFFIC.THERE'S NOT CARS ON THE ROADSLIKE THERE NORMALLY IS.YOU LOOK AT THE MOST BUSYTHOROUGHFARES AND SOMETIMESTHERE'S A TRICKLE.I THINK THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITYTO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THAT.WE HAVE ROADS IF YOU WERE TO DOA LOT OF CONSTRUCTION ON, ITWOULD CAUSE MASSIVE TRAFFIC,THAT MAY NOT BE THE CASE NOW.I HAVE TOLD THE SECRETARY OFTRANSPORTATION HERE THAT THEYNEED TO ACCELERATE $2.

BILLIONIN TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS.YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO OPERATEA LONG TIME DURING THE DAY, YOUCAN CLOSE DOWN MORE LANES,BECAUSE THE TRAFFIC ISN'T WHATIT WAS.AND YOU CAN REALLY START TO MAKEPROGRESS ON SOME OF THESE KEYPROJECTS, JUST NOW WE AREGREENLIGHTING AND WE'RE GOING TOLOOK TO DO MORE, THE 864 MILLIONHOWARD FRANKLIN BRIDGE IN THETAMPA BAY AREA.THE WIDENING OF SOUTHERNBOULEVARD IN WEST PALM BEACHCOUNTY.MIAMI-DADE THE I-395/I-95 DESIGNBUILD PROJECT BEING DONE INCONJUNCTION WITH THE LOCALEXPRESSWAY AUTHORITY ACCELERATEDBY FOUR WEEKS AND THE PROJECT ATSAND LAKE NEAR THE HEAVY TOURISTAREA OF INTERNATIONAL DRIVE,THAT WILL BE ACCELERATED FORFOUR TO SIX WEEKS.I KNOW IT WOULD BE A WELCOMECHANGE IF WE'RE ABLE TOACCELERATE AND MAKE THOSEINFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS.I'M EXCITED, I'M SAD WE'RE INTHIS SITUATION, BUT I'M GLADWE'RE ABLE TO MAKE THE MOST OFIT AS IT GOES TO SOME OF OURCASES.WE HAVE DONE 63 TO 64,000 TESTS.YOU'RE GOING TO SEE THOUSANDSAND THOUSANDS OF MORE COME IN.AS I LOOK AT KIND OF WHERE WEARE, AND OBVIOUSLY, SOUTHFLORIDA IS NUMBER ONE, WE SURGEA LOT OF RESOURCES THERE, WE'LLCONTINUE TO DO IT.IF WE CAN CONTINUE THE TESTINGCLIP AND I THINK WITH THESE NEWRAPID TESTS THAT WILL HELPTREMENDOUSLY.ONCE WE HIT 150,000 TESTS.THAT GIVES YOU A REALLY GOODSENSE OF HOW THIS VIRUS ISMOVING IN THE DIFFERENTCOMMUNITIES.THERE ARE SOME PLACES YOU TESTMORE, YOU GET MORE POSITIVES, ITIS KIND OF THE SAME PERCENTAGEEVERY TIME.6% POSITIVE.6%.THERE'S OTHERS LIKE MIAMI-DADEWHERE YOU GET A HIGHERPERCENTAGE TESTING POSITIVE,THAT INDICATES IT IS CIRCULATINGDIFFERENT IN THAT AREA.THAT'S GOING TO BE A HUGEPRIORITY, AT THIS POINT ALL OFTHE MITIGATION WE COULD DO ISDONE, THERE'S PART OF THE STATEWHERE THAT'S GOING TO BE TOUGHMEDICINE, IT IS UNIFORM, IT ISDONE AND NOW I THINK THE TESTINGAND REALLY EMBRACING AS MUCH ASWE CAN THERE IS GOING TO HELPPROVIDE US, YOU KNOW, THEINFORMATION THAT WE NEED TO BEABLE TO MAKE GOOD DECISIONS, NOTONLY TO FIGHT THE VIRUS BUT HOWWE CAN GET PEOPLE BACK TO WORKWITH THE ECONOMY.THERE'S GOING TO BE AN AWFUL LOTDO.I WOULD SAY THE TESTING, I WOULDSAY THE PROTECTING OF THE HEALTHWORKFORCE, AND MAKING SURE WEHAVE ENOUGH HOSPITAL CAPACITY,THOSE ARE THREE REALLY, REALLYIMPORTANT THINGS IN THE WEEKSAHEAD.WE'RE ALSO IN THE EXECUTIVEORDER REITERATING OUR PREVIOUSGUIDANCE, THAT IF YOU'RE 65 OROLDER OR SOMEBODY OF ANY AGETHAT HAS A SERIOUS UNDERLYINGMEDICAL CONDITION, INCLUDINGTHINGS LIKE DIABETES, THAT YOUNEED TO STAY HOME AND YOU NEEDTO AVOID CONTACT WITH FOLKS WHOMAY HAVE THE VIRUS.THE HEALTH OUTCOMES FOR THATGROUP ARE MUCH WORSE IF THEYCONTRACT THE VIRUS THAN ANYOTHER GROUPS.THIS HAS BEEN SOMETHING WESTRESS FROM THE BEGINNING.THE GOOD NEWS IS IF YOU LOOK ATTHE INFECTIONS, IT IS SKEWEDMORE YOUNGER THAN IT DID, SAY,THREE WEEKS AGO, I THINK A LOTOF SENIORS ARE HEEDING THE CALL.I THINK THEY ARE DOING WHAT ITTAKES, WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TOPROTECT THEMSELVES.ULTIMATELY IF THE SENIORS ANDTHOSE WHO HAVE HEALTH PROBLEMS,IF THEY ARE STAYING HOME ANDPROTECTING THEMSELVES, I THINKWE'LL BE ABLE TO GET THROUGHTHIS OKAY.THAT ORDER WILL BECOMEFORTHCOMING.WE'LL HOPEFULLY HAVE SOMERESOLUTION ON THE CRUISE SHIPAND WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE TOWORK REALLY HARD ACROSS THESTATE BUT PARTICULARLY INSOUTHERN FLORIDA.WITH THAT, I'LL TAKE A COUPLE OFQUESTIONS.