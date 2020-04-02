Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:11s - Published Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus. Gates made his recommendations based on expert consultations in an op-ed article for 'The Washington Post' on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this