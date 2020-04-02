Prince William and Kate Show Support for Prince Charles 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:08s - Published Prince William and Kate Show Support for Prince Charles Prince William and Kate are isolating at Anmer Hall while Prince Charles is at Birkhall, but they are showing support for each other through social media. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this