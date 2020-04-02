Young Cancer Free Patient Gets Drive-by Birthday Celebration While Social Distancing

This girl had just finished her last round of chemotherapy and was getting better when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, causing everyone had to self isolate.

She wanted to have a nice birthday, but the lockdown canceled her plans.

To cheer her up, her neighbors came out of their houses and wished her.

They even decorated their yards and called for a social distance car parade.

The girl was overwhelmed with this gesture and started crying when she saw how her near and dear ones pulled all stops to make her happy in such bleak times.