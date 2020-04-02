Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Young Cancer Free Patient Gets Drive-by Birthday Celebration While Social Distancing

Young Cancer Free Patient Gets Drive-by Birthday Celebration While Social Distancing

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 03:22s - Published < > Embed
Young Cancer Free Patient Gets Drive-by Birthday Celebration While Social Distancing

Young Cancer Free Patient Gets Drive-by Birthday Celebration While Social Distancing

This girl had just finished her last round of chemotherapy and was getting better when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, causing everyone had to self isolate.

She wanted to have a nice birthday, but the lockdown canceled her plans.

To cheer her up, her neighbors came out of their houses and wished her.

They even decorated their yards and called for a social distance car parade.

The girl was overwhelmed with this gesture and started crying when she saw how her near and dear ones pulled all stops to make her happy in such bleak times.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.