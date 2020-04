British family welcomes nurse mother after work with everyday surprise

SHOTLIST AND FULL STORY TO FOLLOW SHOWS: EWLOE, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM (APRIL 1, 2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (TWITTER/ JONADDISONLAKE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TWITTER/ JONADDISONLAKE) 1.

FAMILY CHEERING STORY: A family from the Welsh village of Ewloe have made a tradition of welcoming their mother Lynne Lake home each time after she finishes her shift as a nurse at a medical centre.

"Her current role is to give Patient reviews over the phone.

She is also doing immunisations mainly with children and high-risk people who have multiple underlying health conditions," nurse's son, Jonathan Lake, who filmed the videos told Reuters.

Jonathan said he posted videos of the family greeting their mother with colourful balloons, confetti and roses online to 'contribute some good news to the nation'.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)