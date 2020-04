As Coronavirus cases in Kerala reach 286,Kerala Govt distributes free ration under lockdown|Oneindia

AS INDIA BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, KERALA GOVT HEADED BY CHIEF MINISTER PINARAYI VIJAYAN HAS BEEN TAKING ALL MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 IN THE STATE.

KERALA GOVT HAS BEEN VERY VIGILANT AT CONTACT TRACING OF ALL THE INDIVIDUALS WITH TRAVEL HISTORY FROM ABROAD.

DISTRICT AUTHORITIES BEGAN PREPARING ROUTE MAPS OF THE INFECTED PEOPLE, WHICH INVOLVES TRACKING EVERY POINT FROM WHEN THE PATIENT LANDED IN INDIA OR CAME IN CONTACT WITH AN INFECTED PERSON, UP TO WHEN THEY WERE ADMITTED TO A HOSPITAL RIGHT IN THE BEGINNING.

THE INFORMATION GATHERED INCLUDES PLACE AND TIME.

AT THE PANCHAYAT LEVEL, ASHA AND ‘KUDUMBASHREE’ WORKERS HAVE BEEN ASKED TO TRACK IF ANY PEOPLE IN THEIR RESPECTIVE AREAS HAVE COME FROM ABROAD.