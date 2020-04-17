Global  

325 Covid-free districts in India; 5 lakh rapid test kits in from China: Govt

India received five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China on Thursday, the government said.

The Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said these testing kits will be used for surveillance and to monitor whether coronavirus hotspots in the country are increasing or decreasing.

There has been no coronavirus case in 325 of the 736 districts in India and also no one has tested positive in 27 districts of 17 states in the past 14 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said as many as 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID-19.

