Vikram Chandra on Chinese Covid test kits for India, & other top news

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:28s - Published
Even as China dispatched 6.5 lakh test kits, Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 12,000-mark, while the death toll climbed to 414.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meanwhile, held a press conference suggesting the way forward for the Centre.

He said India has to put a united front in the war against Covid-19 and this is not the time to fight among ourselves.

