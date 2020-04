Health Ministry: 1007 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, total cases over 13,000 in India

AS INDIA BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE HEALTH MINISTRY TOLD TODAY THAT THAN 1007 NEW CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS.

23 DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS.

1,749 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CURED OF #COVID19 AND THE RECOVERY RATE IS 13.06 PER CENT.

5 LAKH RAPID ANTIBODY TEST KITS BEING DISTRIBUTED TO STATES.

THE AGRA POLICE IN UTTAR PRADESH HAVE REGISTERED A CASE AGAINST THE MANAGEMENT OF A PRIVATE HOSPITAL FOR NOT REVEALING THE ACTUAL NUMBER OF PATIENTS AND STAFF AFTER A WOMAN UNDERGOING TREATMENT THERE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

THE DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION SAID THAT THE HOSPITAL'S NEGLIGENCE HAS RESULTED IN SPREADING THE CORONAVIRUS TO OTHER PLACES and other stories.

