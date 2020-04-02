Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Peter Lenkov On CBS's "Hawaii Five-0" And The Show's Series Finale.

Peter Lenkov On CBS's "Hawaii Five-0" And The Show's Series Finale.

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 08:03s - Published < > Embed
Peter Lenkov On CBS's 'Hawaii Five-0' And The Show's Series Finale.

Peter Lenkov On CBS's "Hawaii Five-0" And The Show's Series Finale.

The executive producer of CBS's hit show talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his favorite memories from shooting in Hawaii, the series final on Friday, April 3, and how he transformed "Magnum P.I." into its current form.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Series Finale: After 10 Seasons, Peter Lenkov Says Aloha To CBS Reboot… For Now https://t.co/uXkaPuzQLm 1 hour ago

thesaintofsinz

Tony Thank you Peter Lenkov and all the Hawaii Five-0 Writers for an amazing 10 years. This show was the only other show… https://t.co/HS3UBFyLM6 1 hour ago

MarioAVillalob2

Mario A. Villalobos RT @DEADLINE: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Series Finale: After 10 Seasons, Peter Lenkov Says Aloha To CBS Reboot… For Now https://t.co/AdqVUZe40j https… 1 hour ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® DEADLINE - BREAKING HOLLYWOOD NEWS SINCE 2006 reported: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Series Finale: After 10 Seasons, Peter Lenk… https://t.co/VHw5NgVELl 2 hours ago

geraghtyvl

Linda Geraghty RT @MattCarterMedia: #H50 interview: @PLenkov on the end of the series, the emotional goodbye scene involving the team, and a whole lot mor… 2 hours ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News 'Hawaii Five-0' Series Finale: After 10 Seasons, Peter Lenkov Says Aloha To CBS Reboot... For Now https://t.co/P5iqH6ov5L #Entertainment 2 hours ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Series Finale: After 10 Seasons, Peter Lenkov Says Aloha To CBS Reboot… For Now - Deadline… https://t.co/xfS74E8wh5 2 hours ago

cowandcalfkat

cowandcalf-kat RT @ParadeMagazine: #HawaiiFive0 Showrunner #PeterLenkov Wraps Up The Hanky-Required Season Finale https://t.co/caLPPANxIt https://t.co/fBv… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.