Mid morning will beit it happened on the first of april, a day know for pranks.

But a radio station's decision to scrap its regular playlist was no april fool's joke.

Wcbi"s allie marti has more on the decision to have a "very sunn christmas" in th spring.

Sunny 93.3, part of the mississippi radio group is taking a break from its usual playlist and playing christmas music for one day, it is part of an effort to bring happiness and cheer to people during these uncertain times.

"you can't hav christmas, without blue christmas, by the man, here's elvis."

Nats blue christmas starting at midnight, sunny 93.3 went to an all christmas format, for 24 hours.

Nats the idea came from a listener who enjoys hearing christmas songs on the station from thanksgiving through december 25th.

The one day christmas music marathon featured some fan favorites.

"we had one of ou yule duels, where we play the same christmas song, four different versions, once an hour and people go online and vote, we did that today, reaction has been great."

Host tom brown, who is heard every morning on sunny 93.3 even decorated his studio for the occasion , and donned christmas attire.

The station didn't promote the one day format change in advance.

It was just a way to lift people's spirits during a worldwide emergency.

"we've had a lot o fun with it, we just wanted for one day to break through and have people listen to the radio and just smile, because christmas really truly should be a spirit, we talk about that at christmas, christmas should be a spirit all year well we need that spirit right now.

" standup close thanks to the miracle of modern technology, a very sunny 93 point 3 christmas in april is being heard not only in this area but around the world.

Tom brown received a message from someone in the united kingdom, who said they appreciate the music of hope during this global cris.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news concert halls have gone dark all over the world.

But the coronavirus could not silence the army field band and its "six strin soldiers," stil serving the nation through music.

Here's david martin.

Sot countdown: nat sot music: narr: it's not the exactly the army unit you think of when it comes to calling in the military to combat the coronavirus.

But the six-string soldiers answered the call by streaming a live concert.

Nat sot narr: that's staff sergeant renee bennett on fiddle.

Sot martin 0635: you have just the right sized group for a pandemic.

Sot renee: laugh.

Yeah.

Narr: count the cameramen and it's still a gathering of less than ten.

But it only takes two to pass on the virus.

Sot stage manager clip 16: so please keep the social distancing that we're all following right now.

Narr: they're usually on tour playing to live audiences but long before the virus hit nat sot here comes the sun their 2015 snow bound rendition of the beatles made them the most followed military band on social media.

Narr: sergeant first class glen robertson on bass is one of the group's founders.

Sot robertson: we're willing to adapt and we'll get our message out.

We accomplish our mission in any way that we need to.

Narr: so the band is back together - sort of.

Boron : usually i like to reach out and touch my bandmates and lean on them and what not.

Narr: they can cover just about any golden oldie you can think of.

Sot robertson: if we can get people dancing in their living rooms and their kitchens, i think we're winning.

Narr: you could call it a win when their first live stream concert drew nearly 200,000 viewers.

Dm cbs news fort meade maryland it's an epic finale ten years in the making ...tonight after 10 seasons hawaii five-0 will bid a final aloha during their last days on set, the cast took a moment to reflect on their time and what the show has meant to them.

"what exactly is i that you're looking for?"

"peace.

"this, for me, ha kinda been like a master class in front of the camera for ten years.

I've learned so much from the people i've worked with."

"my experienc with alex, i remember sitting in a car with him when we first were shooting the pilot and we just had the same expression on our face.

Is this gonna be something that goes for ten years?

Are they gonna pick the show up?

It's a trippy thing.

Ten years, man it's a long time."

"the best part o this whole thing has been the people and the friendship i've made.

I think i'll take with me more than i'm leaving and i mean, i refuse to let these people go."

"it's iconic to be part of such an iconic show, the second reboot.

Everything.

It was surreal to be asked to be a part of it and now it's surreal to know i have to say goodbye to it so soon."

"when you get t do something that allows you to explore so many different emotions and stories as an actor it's what we love."

"the fans hav been the heartbeat of the show.

Straight away when i came onto the show, they welcomed me and they're the reason why we come to work."

"they're with us hundred percent of the way and if it were just for the fan's sake, i'd had done this for thirty years."

"it's coming up o ten years since he died.

Maybe i'm just feeling a little lost right now."

"the last episode i really about mcgarrett's struggle with the kind of year he's had."

"we've really don a great job of sort of understanding what steve has had struggled with and what has sort of weighed on him and led him to this ultimate decision."

"so now what you're gonna walk the earth like the dude from kung foo, searching for answers?

What are you gonna do?"

"something lik that."

"it's profoun what this show has meant to me on so many other levels outside of the show.

I can', i don't have the words to tell you."

Don't miss the hawaii five 0 series finale tonight at 8:00 on wcbi.

