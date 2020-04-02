Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Cuomo Describes COVID-19 Fever Dream Of Brother Andrew

Chris Cuomo Describes COVID-19 Fever Dream Of Brother Andrew

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Chris Cuomo Describes COVID-19 Fever Dream Of Brother Andrew

Chris Cuomo Describes COVID-19 Fever Dream Of Brother Andrew

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who has tested positive for COVID-19, describes a vivid fever dream of his brother, New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo.

