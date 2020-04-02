Chris Cuomo Describes COVID-19 Fever Dream Of Brother Andrew

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who has tested positive for COVID-19, describes a vivid fever dream of his brother, New York Gov.



Tweets about this BostonCubanKid 🏗️🚜🇺🇸🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈🌊 CNN's Chris Cuomo describes his 'freaky' night of COVID-19 fevers, hallucinations, tooth-chipping shakes https://t.co/EhYK1fTO5y 2 hours ago tommy RT @MorningExp: Chris Cuomo describes hallucinations, sweats, during "wild" onset of Covid-19. https://t.co/RsCq7Y8f15 3 hours ago Morning Express with Robin Meade Chris Cuomo describes hallucinations, sweats, during "wild" onset of Covid-19. https://t.co/RsCq7Y8f15 3 hours ago Cindy RT @jilevin: CNN's Chris Cuomo's describes his 'freaky' night of COVID-19 fevers, hallucinations, tooth-chipping shakes https://t.co/GDsyMZ… 4 hours ago scoma60 CNN's Chris Cuomo describes his 'freaky' night of COVID-19 fevers, hallucinations, tooth-chipping shakes… https://t.co/5ct4DeeZDw 4 hours ago Knowledgiana Anything for ratings!!! He was just laughing about it hours before during his quarantine w/ Don Lemon. Also he only… https://t.co/esyVfs1ITE 4 hours ago Debra Bourdeau McLoughlin CNN's Chris Cuomo describes his 'freaky' night of COVID-19 fevers, hallucinations, tooth-chipping shakes… https://t.co/88iQArLN27 5 hours ago