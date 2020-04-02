Sprint and T-Mobile
Complete $30 Billion Merger The nation's third and fourth-largest
wireless carriers have finally united
after a long process to become more competitive.
With more than 100 million users,
the newly-formed company has the base to
challenge other mobile giants such as AT&T and Verizon.
As part of the deal, T-Mobile's longtime CEO,
John Legere, stepped down from his post, and
COO Mike Sievert will take over in May 2020.
The company will make use of the
added infrastructure from Sprint to develop
and deploy 5G service to its customers.
As part of the deal, those on Sprint's prepaid brand,
Boost, will be going to Dish as part of a divestiture
T-Mobile agreed to with the Justice Department.