Sprint and T-Mobile Complete $30 Billion Merger

Sprint and T-Mobile Complete $30 Billion Merger The nation's third and fourth-largest wireless carriers have finally united after a long process to become more competitive.

With more than 100 million users, the newly-formed company has the base to challenge other mobile giants such as AT&T and Verizon.

As part of the deal, T-Mobile's longtime CEO, John Legere, stepped down from his post, and COO Mike Sievert will take over in May 2020.

The company will make use of the added infrastructure from Sprint to develop and deploy 5G service to its customers.

As part of the deal, those on Sprint's prepaid brand, Boost, will be going to Dish as part of a divestiture T-Mobile agreed to with the Justice Department.

