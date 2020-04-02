Global  

How lockdowns help fight the coronavirus crisis

How lockdowns help fight the coronavirus crisis

How lockdowns help fight the coronavirus crisis

Hindustan Times’ Health Editor, Sanchita Sharma talks about how lockdowns prevent undiagnosed infected people from travelling and infecting others.

Studies show lockdowns lead to the biggest reductions in new infection.

Lockdowns helped lower new cases in China which locked down Wuhan for more than two months.

It also helps the government track and test people with symptoms. Watch the full video for more details.

