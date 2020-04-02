Census organizers pushing back start date amid coronavirus concerns

Just wednesday here on aciton news now - i spoke with a census bureau rep about the 2020 count and why it matters... now - we are learning, organizers are pushing back the hands-o* start of this years census..

Over fears about the coronavirus... the census bureau would normally be ramping up to hire some 500- thousand census takers, but that process has been pushed back because the bureau had to suspend field operations.

Some believe the nation's diverted attention along with suspended field operations may make it hard for the bureau raise awareness of the 2020 census.

"we did have plans beginning in late may to knock on doors of homes that had not responded - we pushed that back a little bit"/// "if you can get your community to self respond, there will be nobody coming to your community to knock on the door."

The count is used to determine congressional representation, and the amount of federal money for programs each district should receive.

