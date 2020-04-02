Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey & Others Donate Millions to America's Food Fund | THR News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey & Others Donate Millions to America's Food Fund | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey & Others Donate Millions to America's Food Fund | THR News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey & Others Donate Millions to America's Food Fund | THR News

The Hollywood star, Laurene Powell Jobs and Winfrey helped launch the $15 million America's Food Fund via a GoFundMe page.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

msdzemi

dze 🏁🏁💙💙 RT @balleralert: Leonardo DiCaprio, Apple, and the Ford Foundation have helped launch America’s Food Fund with $12 million in response to… 12 seconds ago

Opor49899753

dark side RT @THR: The Hollywood star, Laurene Powell Jobs and Winfrey helped launch the $15 million America's Food Fund via a GoFundMe page https://… 4 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 UPDATE: Oprah Adds $10 Million To Food Funds; Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs & Apple Commit $12 Million For… https://t.co/9dtbsiQF0G 32 minutes ago

lewing99

Linda RT @AnOldLefty: Oprah Winfrey Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio For... https://t.co/3ZE1FYGMF… 35 minutes ago

Miajynette

Mia RT @SharSaysSo: Oprah Winfrey Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio For Apple Food Fund https://t… 39 minutes ago

AnOldLefty

Madman In A Blue Box ~A GOOD MAN NEVER NEEDS RULES Oprah Winfrey Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio For... https://t.co/3ZE1FYGMFO via @YahooEnt 44 minutes ago

ZenAndHopscotch

Zen’s Boulangerie de la résistance 💙✌🏼🌊 @stopthepounding @Resistinfla I get it. Are you a google fan tho? Never mind. I googled it for you. https://t.co/EMdmtUyzB3 48 minutes ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @theinquisitr: Oprah Winfrey Pledges $10M To Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Including Leonardo DiCaprio & Apple’s Food Fund https://t.co/8C… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.