Oprah Winfrey Donates $10 Million For COVID-19 Relief

Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

This includes a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic.

Winfrey is one of America’s richest and most influential women, reports Reuters.

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.” Part of the money will go towards the new initiative called America’s Food Fund.