Oprah Winfrey to Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief On Thursday, the media mogul announced her pledge of $10 million to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

According to 'Variety,' $1 million of that pledge will go to America's Food Fund.

The fund will provide relief to communities with limited access to food as a result of the pandemic.

TMZ reports that the remaining $9 million will go toward relief efforts in Mississippi and Tenneessee, where she grew up.

Along with making donations, Winfrey recently launched the new free series, 'Oprah Talks COVID-19,' on Apple TV+.

