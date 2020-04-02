Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Gates: We Need Shutdown For 10 More Weeks

Bill Gates: We Need Shutdown For 10 More Weeks

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Bill Gates: We Need Shutdown For 10 More Weeks

Bill Gates: We Need Shutdown For 10 More Weeks

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Bill Gates estimates the US needs at least 10 more weeks of nationwide shutdown to minimize the human and economic toll of coronavirus.

"The window for making important decisions hasn't closed," he argues in a new Washington Post op-ed.

Gates also thinks we can get a vaccine in less than 18 months, which would be the fasted a vaccine has ever been developed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Need_To_Fly

Aware and Noncompliant RT @chuckwoolery: AND HE WAS ELECTED BY WHOM? Bill Gates Calls for Complete National Shutdown https://t.co/sHg74Ogz2k via @BreitbartNews 19 seconds ago

on_bender

On A Bender RT @dwallacewells: "Bill Gates says we need a nationwide shutdown for at least 10 more weeks to fight coronavirus." https://t.co/RdTsj1i2Ac 1 minute ago

APhilosophae

CulturalHusbandry RT @businessinsider: Bill Gates says we need a nationwide shutdown for at least 10 more weeks to fight coronavirus: 'The window for making… 2 minutes ago

Ridim_Luv

Fong Sai Yuk RT @KimZetter: “The country’s leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere. Until the case numbers start to go dow… 9 minutes ago

dwallacewells

David Wallace-Wells "Bill Gates says we need a nationwide shutdown for at least 10 more weeks to fight coronavirus." https://t.co/RdTsj1i2Ac 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.