Belgian Researchers Convert Snorkel Masks into Medical Masks with 3D-Printed Part 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Belgian Researchers Convert Snorkel Masks into Medical Masks with 3D-Printed Part Using 3D printers, researchers in Belgium have been able to produce products made from plastic that attach to snorkel masks. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

