Trump Campaign Slams Jeff Sessions For 'Delusional' Campaign Platform

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has sneered at former Trump administration AG Jeff Sessions.

According to Business Insider, Sessions is trying to get his position back as a Republican US senator for Alabama.

However, the Trump campaign has endorsed Sessions' runoff opponent.

Even more humiliatingly, the campaign sent a letter to Sessions calling him "delusional" for running as a supporter of the president.

