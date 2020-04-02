Global  

Winter and spring collide with freezing rain in South Dakota

Winter and spring collide with freezing rain in South Dakota

Winter and spring collide with freezing rain in South Dakota

As winter gives way to spring, cameraman Justin Frantzen captured this rain freezing onto his car in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday (April 2).

Winter and spring collide with freezing rain in South Dakota

As winter gives way to spring, cameraman Justin Frantzen captured this rain freezing onto his car in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday (April 2).

The hazardous conditions lasted all day and into the evening.




