Pamper yourself with the ‘most luxurious mask’ ever

Honey is known for its laundry list of health benefits, but what about its pros for the skin?.

One of the most popular ways to incorporate this ingredient into your skincare routine, though, is through face masks.

And shoppers rave that this option from Korean skincare staple I’m From is the “best on the market”.

This wash-off mask contains 46.44 grams of natural honey and is said to provide deep moisture and nourishment to the skin.

After thoroughly cleansing, apply a generous amount over your entire face and relax for 10 minutes to an hour.

Once the mask has settled onto the skin, it should be removed with no strain with the included spatula.

The excess should then be rinsed off with warm water.

“My favorite and go-to mask whenever my skin feels dehydrated or stressed!” one shopper wrote

