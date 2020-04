Weather Update: Damp End To The Week 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:06s - Published Kate Bilo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Weather Update: Damp End To The Week THEY WILL BE HONORED ON THEFOURTH OF SEPTEMBER ANDTICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE.WELL, NICE TO SEE FULLSUNSHINE ON THIS SECOND DAY OFAPRIL, IT IS A BIT BREEZY ONYOU THE THERE BUT I TOOK AWALK ANYWAY.IT WASES LOVELY.LETS GO TO KATE'S PLACE TO GETTHE FORECAST, HEY THERE KATE.HI, UKEE IT IS BLUSTERYOUTSIDE.ONE OF THOSE SUNNY TASTE WHEREIT LOOKS SO MUCH NICER THEN ITFEELS.THE SKIES ARE BLUE.IT IS GORGEOUS LOOKING, BUTTAKE A LOOK AT THE VERY LASTLINE HERE ON OUR CURRENTCONDITIONS AND YOU WILL SEETHE PROBLEM.WINDS ARE GUSTING IN THE CITYTO ABOUT 37 MILES AN HOUR,SUSTAINED AT 11 MILES AN HOUR.SO, AGAIN IT IS FEELING, VERY,VERY BLUSTERY.IF YOU TAKE A WALK YOU MAY GETBLOWN DOWN THE STREET.I HAVE A VERY SMALL DOG.IF I TOOK HER OUT SHE MAY GETPICK UP, TAKEN DOWN THE STREETFOR A WALK.BUT IF YOU CAN BRAVE THE WINDIT LOOKS BEAUTIFUL OUTSIDE.LOOK AT THESE IN THE LASTHOUR, MOUNT POCONO RECORDED AWIND GUSTS OF 52 MILES ANHOUR.THIRTY-SEVEN AGAIN AT THEAIRPORT.38 MILES AN HOUR WIND INATLANTIC CITY.38 MILES AN HOUR WIND RECORDEDIN DOVER.IT IS BLUSTERY.AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND,IT IS STILL WINDY.NOT AS WINDY AS TODAY BUT WEWILL WATCH THIS SYSTEM BACK INACROSS NEW ENGLAND THAT WILLBRING US A FEW SHOWERS ANDKEEPING IT COOLER.WEEKEND LOOKS QUIET, DRY, INAND OUT, BUT WE WILL JUMP UPTO THE 60'S.THIS SYSTEM IS COMING IN THEWRONG WAY, IT IS WHAT WE CALLRETRO GRADING.USUALLY THEY WORK WEST TO EASTACROSS THE COUNTRY THIS ISCOMING FROM EAST TO WEST ANDIT WILL BRING SOME SHOWERS INTHE AREA THROUGH THE DAYTOMORROW.WE WILL BE ON THE VERY OUTEREDGE OF THE SHOWERS BUT THATSYSTEM BUT IT IS NOT ACOMPLETE WASH OUT BUT ITDOESN'T LOOK LIKE WE WILL SEESA LOT OF SUN.TONIGHT'S LOW 42.STILL WINDY.TOMORROW THE HIGH BARELYCLIMBING IN THE 50'S, SOMESPOTS ALONG THE COAST MAY BESTUCK IN THE 40'S OR 50 ALLDAY, CLOUDS, LIMITED SUN,STILL WINDY WITH SCATTEREDSHOWERS.FURTHER WEST YOU GO THE FEWERSHOWERS YOU WILL SEE.YOU MAY SEE MORE SUNSHINE BUTTIMING THIS OUT ON FUTUREWEATHER YOU CAN SEE HOW THOSESHOWERS DRIFT SOUTH AND WESTWARD EARLY TOMORROW MORNING.THIS IS 6:45.WE WILL WAKE UP AGAIN, ANDTHEN A COUPLE SPRINKLES MAYBEA FEW SNOWFLAKES IN THEPOCONOS.1:15 AGAIN IN THE POURING RAINBUT SCATTERED SHOWERS, MOSTLYCLOUDY AND BRISK WIND IN THENORTH.7:15 TOMORROW EVENING THOSESHOWERS DIMINISH.SATURDAY WE WILL SEE CLOUDS,BREAKS OF THE SUN THROUGH THEDAY, SEASONAL HIGH IN THE50'S, SUNDAY WITH A FRONTAPPROACHING WE WILL GETSOUTHEASTERLY WIND AND THATFRONT WILL FIZZLE AND WE WILLFEEL TEMPERATURES BEGIN TORISE.SO YOU'RE WITNESS WEATHERSEVEN DAY FORECAST, CLOUDS ANDA FEW SHOWERS TOMORROW 54 THEHIGH, AGAIN SHOWERS MOSTNUMEROUS FROM THE CITY ONEAST, SATURDAY DRYING OUT,CLOUD BREAKING FOR SOME SUNGET TO GO 59.SUNDAY WE WILL DROP UP TO 66AND PARTLY SUNNY.IT IS UNFELT NEXT WEEK WE WILLSEE SOME CLOUDS EACH DAY SOMEBREAKS OF SUN AS WELL BUT AFEW SPOTTY SHOWERS ORTHUNDERSTORM BUT WARMER NEAR70.IN FACT IN TO THE LOWER ZEROSEVEN'S TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYSO EVEN IF YOU DO NOT GET AFULL DAY OF SUNSHINE IT WILLBE MILD ENOUGH NEXT WEEK TO





