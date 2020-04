Covid-19 4 p.m. block now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 06:28s - Published Covid-19 4 p.m. block 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Covid-19 4 p.m. block RIGHT NOW ON KMBC 9 NEWS AT 4MORE TROUBLING NEWS ON THEECONOMIC FRONT MORE THAN 6MILLION AMERICANS APPLIED FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LAST WEEK.IT’S ANOTHE SHADOW RING RECORDAS A NUMBER THAT’S SHATTERINGRECORDS AS JOB LOSSES MOUNT DUETO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICSALLY KIDS WASHINGTON WITH THEDETAILS.ECONOMIST SAY THIS IS JUST ASTUNNING NUMBER HALEY TWICE ASMANY AMERICANS APPLIED FORJOBLESS BENEFITS LAST WEEK THENDID THE WEEK BEFORE AS COVID-19CASES SURGE JOB LOSSES ANDLAYOFFS ARE ACCELERATING AT ANALARMING RATE SIX POINT SIXMILLION PEOPLE APPLIED FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LAST WEEK.THAT’S UP FROM THERECORD-BREAKING 3.3 MILLION THEWEEK BEFORE WE’VE SEEN ATHREE-SET THOUSAND PERCENTINCREASE IN UNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE.EXCLAIMS OVER THE LAST THREEWEEKS.WE REALLY ARE IN JUST ABSOLUTELYUNCHARTED TERRITORY, WHICHSTAY-AT-HOME ORDERS IN MORE THAN30 STATES STREETS ARE EMPTYBUSINESSES OR CLOSING REGULARECONOMIC ACTIVITY HAS GROUND TOA HALT HARDEST-HIT SECTORSRESTAURANTS RETAIL TRAVEL ANDHOSPITALITY CONGRESS HAS TWOTRILLION DOLLAR RESCUE PACKAGEEXPANDS ELIGIBILITY FORUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE AND ADDSAN EXTRA $600.FIRST IN WEEKLY BENEFITS SHOULDWE AGAIN DO THE $600?I CERTAINLY THINK SO SO THAT THEPEOPLE HAVE THE PURCHASING POWERTO HELP THEM MEET THEIR NEEDSBUT ALSO SPEND IT INJECT DEMANDINTO THE ECONOMY.I THINK THAT’S APPROPRIATE ATTHIS TIME.WE JUST PASSED GRUBER HAS THELARGEST IN THE HISTORY.WE GOT TO MAKE SURE THIS ISIMPLEMENTED CORRECTLY AS FEDERALDOLLARS BEGIN TO FLOW.SOME SAY STATES NEED MORE HELPTHE ANSWER GOING TO BE STRAPPEDLOCALITIES ARE GOING TO BESTRAPPED BECAUSE THEY’RE GOINGTO HAVE A LOSS IN SALES REVENUEA LOSS IN INCOME TAXES ORECONOMISTS ARE PROJECTING SOME20,000 ADDITIONAL JOB LOSSES BYTHE END OF JUNE NOW LOOKEVENTUALLY WE’RE GOING TO PULLOUT OF THIS BUT EXPERTS AREWARNING.IT’S GOING TO GET A LOT WORSEBEFORE IT GETS BETTER INWASHINGTON.SALLY KIDD CAME BC9 NEWS AND ANEW AP IN LRC CENTER FOR FORPUBLIC AFFAIRS RESEARCH POLLSHOWS ABOUT THE WHOLE WORKINGAMERICANS REPORT SOME KIND OFINCOME LOSS AFFECTINGTHEMSELVES, OR MAYBE A FAMILYMEMBER THE SURVEY ALSO SHOWS ASPIKE IN PESSIMISM 60% CONSIDERTHE ECONOMY IN POOR SHAPE LASTWEEK MORE THAN A HUNDREDTHOUSAND PEOPLE FILED FORUNEMPLOYMENT IN MISSOURI ANDMORE THAN 55,000 APPLIED INKANSAS, BUT SELF-EMPLOYEDWORKERS ARE STILL WAITING FORRELIEF KMBC NINES EMILY.HALLWAYS JOINS US LIVE RIGHT NOWEMILY.WHY CAN THEY NOT FILE RIGHT NOW?SO HAYLEY TYPICALLY PEOPLESELF-EMPLOYED DON’T QUALIFY FORUNEMPLOYMENT THROUGH THE STATE,BUT NOW THEY ARE GOING TOQUALIFY THROUGH THE GOVERNMENT’SNEW STIMULUS PACKAGE.THEY WILL BE ABLE TO GET SOMEAID BUT THE PROBLEM HERE IS THEHOLDUP IS THAT THE STATES ARESTILL WAITING ON GUIDANCE FROMTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AS FAR ASHOW TO IMPLEMENT THAT RELIEF FORSELF-EMPLOYED WORKERS, AND WETALKED TO A WOMAN TODAY WHOLIVES IN LEE’S SUMMIT AND SHE’SSELF EMPLOYED AS AN AUTISM ANDBEHAVIOR SPECIALISTS SINCE SHE’SNOT ABLE TO DO HOME VISITSDURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.SHE’S NOT WORKING AND SHE’S NOTMAKING MONEY.SHE TRIED TO FILE FORUNEMPLOYMENT IN MISSOURI, ANDSHE SAW THAT IT’S NOT SET UP FORSELF-EMPLOYED WORKERS YET.SHE DID GET THROUGH TO SPEAKWITH SOMEONE BUT THEY TOLD HERTHAT THEY’RE STILL WAITING FORTHAT GUIDANCE FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT ON HOW TO IMPLEMENTTHIS BECAUSE THIS IS NEW FOREVERYONE.SO FOR NOW IT’S A WAITING GAME.IN AN ALREADY FRUSTRATING ANDINSECURE SITUATION.IT’S JUST CAUSE MORE ANXIETY ATLEAST FOR ME, RIGHT BECAUSEAGAIN, I HAVEN’T WORKED IN WEEKSAND I HAVE TO I HAVE TO PAY MYMORTGAGE.I DID REACH OUT TO THE MISSOURIDEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND THEYSAID THEY’RE EXPECTING THATGUIDANCE TO COME QUOTE VERYSOON.THEY ALSO SAID THAT IF THEY TRYTO IMPLEMENT IT IN CORRECTLY, ITCOULD CAUSE THE STATE ANDEMPLOYERS MILLIONS OF DOLLARSREPORTING LIVE IN KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI EMILY HOEK KMBC 9 NEWSAND MISERIES DEPARTMENT OF LABORIS INCREASED STAFFING TO HANDLETHE INFLUX OF UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS THE KANSAS DEAL.WELL, IT HAS DOUBLED ITS STAFFIN THE LAST WEEK IF YOU’RESEEKING UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSCAN GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY SAYSTHE FASTEST WAY TO APPLY ISONLINE AT GET KANSAS BENEFITSDOT-GOV IT COULD TAKE MONTHS FORTHOSE STIMULUS CHECKS TO ARRIVEAT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TOLD AHOUSE COMMITTEE DIRECT PAYMENTSCOULD GO OUT ON APRIL 13TH.THAT’S ONLY FOUR PEOPLE THOUGHWHO PROVIDED THEIR DIRECTDEPOSIT INFORMATION THROUGHTHEIR TAX RETURNS.IT COULD TAKE 20 WEEKS FOR THEPAPER CHECKS TO BE MAILED OUT.THEY’RE GOING TO BE ISSUED AT ARATE OF 5 MILLION PER WEEKPEOPLE WITH THE LOWEST INCOMEWILL RECEIVE THEIR CHECKS FIRSTCOVID-19 CASE.ARE STILL ON THE RISE,MISSOURI’S REACH MORE THAN 1,800POSITIVE CASES IN 20 DEATHS THELATEST FROM KANSAS CITY A WOMANIN HER 70S.KANSAS HAS HIT MORE THAN 550CASES 13 PEOPLE HAVE DIED WITHONE OF THE LATEST CASES INWYANDOTTE COUNTY BRINGING THATCOUNTIES TOTAL TO FIVE DEATHS.ST.LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM ISEXPANDING ITS DRIVE THROUGHTESTING SITES TO ALL FIRSTRESPONDERS THE HEALTH SYSTEMSAYS TESTING WILL BE AVAILABLETO FIRST RESPONDERS WHO MEETCERTAIN CRITERIA THAT INCLUDESFEVER COUGH SHORTNESS OF BREATHOR EXPOSURE FIRST RESPONDERSWILL NEED A REFERRAL FROM THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SYSTEMSLACK OF ACCESS TO TESTING ANDDELAYS HAVE PUT MORE PRESSURE ONTHESE AGENCIES.THERE ARE DRIVE THROUGH TESTINGSITES IN BLUE SPRINGS, OVERLANDPARK AND KANSAS CITY NORTH THEKANSAS CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENTWANTS YOU TO KNOW IT’S PHONENUMBER WORKERS.SAY IF YOU GET A CALL FROM THISNUMBER ON YOUR SCREEN EIGHT ONE,SIX FIVE ONE THREE 6008 PICK ITUP.IT MAY BE SOMEONE LETTING YOUKNOW OF A COVID-19 EXPOSURE ORYOUR CORONAVIRUS TEST.WORKERS SAY PLEASE ANSWER ANDHELP US.KEEP YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONESSAFE TONIGHT RESIDENTS AREFURIOUS ALL ACROSS THE METROAFTER THE COMPANY THAT MANAGESTHEIR HOA SENT A LETTER ASKINGTHEM TO SELF-REPORT POSITIVECASES OF COVID-19 THE COMPANYFIRST SERVICE RESIDENTIAL IS THELARGEST PROVIDER OF HOAMANAGEMENT IN KANSAS CITY.THE LETTER ASKED RESIDENTS TOREPORT COVID-19 CASES SO THEYCOULD CLEAN AND SANITIZE COMMONAREAS AFTER GETTING PUSHED BACKTHOUGH.THEY SENT A LETTER SAYING THATIT WAS COMPLETELY VOLUNTARY TO ITHINK IF THEY HAD THOUGHT THISTHROUGH THE FIRST TIME MAYBE HADSOME GOOD SOME BETTER TESTAUDIENCE ON IT.THEY MIGHT HAVE BEEN ABLE TOSEND OUT A BETTER LETTER.A C





