Student Success Agency providing free virtual student services

With georgia schools closed through the end of the semester, some are questioning what happens to students in the process of college planning and readiness?

41nbc's rashaad has more on how one agency is providing a free service to students and parents.

E.j.

Carrion, ceo of the student success agency, provides a digital platform for students that include advising, tutoring and guidance anywhere and anytime from their cell phones.

Carrion: today students can only get support services through the day when kids are in class, so its high friction in hard to get access, so what we do is help districts reach kids where there are on their phone.

Carrion says the agency aims to help georgia high school students prepare for college during the covid-19 pandemic.

Carrion: a lot of what we see what students need the support on is, how do you provide content of the universities that their interested in to feel like what it's going to be to live their for four years in that experience and some universities created tic-toc channels and virtual campus tours and so i think we can help seniors start to make decisions on school they want to go to to help parents, the student success agency is providing free virtual student support services through the end of the school year.

Carrion: we've opened our platform for free for all students to receive advising, tutoring, and counseling from their phone via text message when they need it.," carrion said.

"agency representatives will be able to respond on-demand to support students."

The agency works with over 150 schools across the country.

Carrion says the student success agency plans to help more middle georgia students during this time.

Carrion: regardless of where you live, you have access to on-demand support right from your