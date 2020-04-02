Coronavirus Testing

Is*not yet ordering schools to close for the rest of the year./// yeah katie inside these mayo clinic buildings there are researchers working to identify antibodies for covid19.

That could be huge in understanding how some people are developing immunity to the virus.

I talked with dr. elitza theel (ellie theel) not long ago.

She and her team are developing a way to identify covid19 antibodies in the blood stream.

Presence of the antibodies mean the patient has already been infected by the virus and developed a level of immunity to it.

The hope is that learning more about the immunological response will help researchers fight back against infection.

We know that these people now have some level of immunity to

Infection.

Infection. So they're much less likely to get

Infected compared to an individual that has not mounted an immune response so what could this mean for the treatment of coronavirus?

Well it means that healthcare workers who caught the virus and developed immunity could be r?deployed back into the field.

We know they are desperately needed to help as the sick come in.

There's also potential for using people's antibodies to help heal people who are severely ill from the virus.

Live in Rochester

Annalise Johnson KIMT news 3 thank you annalise.

These tests are different than the tests that tell people if they