Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Pak Occupied Kashmir residents allege shortage of food

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Pak Occupied Kashmir residents allege shortage of food

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Pak Occupied Kashmir residents allege shortage of food

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Pak Occupied Kashmir residents allege shortage of food

Residents of Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir have accused authorities of denying them basic ration at a time when a pandemic is sweeping across the world.

The people claimed that authorities have failed to provide them with flour.

This comes just days after minority community members in Pakistan's Sindh province had alleged discrimination.

Pakistan has over 2,200 cases of Covid-19 so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.