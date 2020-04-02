The coronavirus is impacting businesses of all types including car dealerships.

Wcbi's allie martin checks in with a local dealership to see how they are trying to keep employees and customers safe, while making sales.

At barnes crossing hyundai, the showroom is open, but the coronavirus and shelter in place order issued by the governor is definitely having an impact.

"you can definitely tell, an impact on our sales."

General manager will cody says fewer people are coming into the showroom because of concerns over the virus and the economic downturn.

The dealership is only allowing no more than ten people in the showroom and service waiting area at one time.

The popcorn machine has been unplugged and there is also a full time cleaning person on staff.

"we want to prevent this from being spread, our customers or our employees."

With a sharp drop in foot traffic, online sales are helping fill in the gap.

Barnes crossing hyundai introduced its online buying experience almost one year ago, before anyone knew about the coronavirus.

Nats cody says the digital dealership experience has been a huge advantage, for his sales staff and customers.

"our customers can go online, select a car, we have high quality cameras, apply for financing, negotiate their deal, trade in, one hundred percent car shopping online and then elect to have the car delivered to them" nats service dept traffic has also been down at the service department, but many customers are scheduling appointments online as well.

And for those who do come in and wait, chairs are six feet apart, for social distance seating.

"i'm always wishing and hoping for the best, if we follow protocol i think we will be ok."

"works out good for me, i'm isolated in my office at home , don't want to be out very much but unfortunately had to get some things taken care, i was glad to see they had the chairs spread out so we wouldn't have to all stand outside."

So like any other business, car dealerships are dealing with a new temporary normal, but staffers say there is one constant.

They say a satisfied customer is the best defense against a downturn in the economy.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news the dealership has also adjusted its hours..

You can find more information on the dealership's