Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > No Statewide Stay-at-Home Order (4-2-20)

No Statewide Stay-at-Home Order (4-2-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
No Statewide Stay-at-Home Order (4-2-20)
No Statewide Stay-at-Home Order (4-2-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No Statewide Stay-at-Home Order (4-2-20)

Some of the confusion over being able to be open or closed or hold an event has come about because there is no statewide stay-at-home order.

Missouri governor parson is now one of just a very few state leaders in the county who has not issued a statewide shut down order.

The governor said that more details would be coming tomorrow about possible new guidelines... until then -- he stressed people need to take personal responsibility when it comes to the social distancing order issued two weeks ago... (sot gov.

Mike parson/(r) missouri: "you don't have to put people at risk and the way you do that is you stay home.

Don't be out if you don't need to be out.

All the orders in the world we can fight and we can print and we can send out but at the end of the day you as an inndividual are going to have to decide are you willing to protect somebody's life, are you willing to keep someone out of the hospital.") the state's social distancing order expires on monday even though many local communities stay at home bans, like st.

Joseph, will continue on...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

let_mebe

Tome Raider RT @KAPPKVEW: BREAKING: Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the statewide “stay-at-home” order through May 4 in an effort to combat the spread of… 6 seconds ago

charlesornstein

Charles Ornstein Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide stay-at-home order that also designated religious services as essential.… https://t.co/Rc9gm0V1sz 8 seconds ago

JiggyJamesYT

James Washington RT @Q13FOX: ALERT: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended orders to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s more than 7 m… 16 seconds ago

Zarasha4

🔥🌹Zarasha🌹🔥CONCUBINE for Bernie @MattieWashburn @JoeBiden What's even crazier... WISCONSIN HAS ALREADY ISSUED A STAY AT HOME ORDER STATEWIDE. 36 seconds ago

mbf6280

Mary Fitzpatrick RT @scontorno: NEW: Unbeknownst to many, Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed a second executive order last night that says Florida's statewide… 1 minute ago

TheBarrilla

TheBarrilla RT @maddow: “While ten states with April primary dates have delayed them or switched to all-mail voting, Wisconsin, the lone exception, is… 2 minutes ago

_chilloutyo

Catcher Freeman ⏱ RT @N_SturdivantTV: At Wed.’s news conference, Gov. Kemp said that law enforcement will be enforcing the statewide stay at home order. In… 2 minutes ago

SJohnso41628155

SJohnson RT @GovParsonMO: People MUST stay home as much as possible in order to do that. This means staying home unless ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to get… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.