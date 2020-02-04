No Statewide Stay-at-Home Order (4-2-20)

Some of the confusion over being able to be open or closed or hold an event has come about because there is no statewide stay-at-home order.

Missouri governor parson is now one of just a very few state leaders in the county who has not issued a statewide shut down order.

The governor said that more details would be coming tomorrow about possible new guidelines... until then -- he stressed people need to take personal responsibility when it comes to the social distancing order issued two weeks ago... (sot gov.

Mike parson/(r) missouri: "you don't have to put people at risk and the way you do that is you stay home.

Don't be out if you don't need to be out.

All the orders in the world we can fight and we can print and we can send out but at the end of the day you as an inndividual are going to have to decide are you willing to protect somebody's life, are you willing to keep someone out of the hospital.") the state's social distancing order expires on monday even though many local communities stay at home bans, like st.

Joseph, will continue on...