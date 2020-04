Face masks and COVID-19: How to wear one properly now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published Face masks and COVID-19: How to wear one properly Sew KC transitions to making masks for health care workers and the public, but it's important to know how to wear them and take them off properly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Face masks and COVID-19: How to wear one properly CHANGING COURSE.THE WHITE HOUSE ISEXPECTED TO SOON URGEALL AMERICANS TO STARTWEARING SOME SORT OFFACE COVERING WHOUT IN PUBLIC TOPREVENT THE SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS.WHEN YOU DO WEAR AMASK IN PUBLIC -- THEREARE SAFE WAYS TO PUT ITON AND REMOVE IT.HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSINVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER.we've never made masksbeforewe have a variety of differentcolorsPART OWNER JOHNNYDAWBARN SAYS, THEcompany IS ON AMISION...THAT ALLSTARTED WHEN A DOCTORASKED THEM TO SEWMASKS.Johnny Dawbarn, part-owner SewKCshe was saying, hey, if yocan sew this, we need themso we made her a bunch."AND THE IDEA TOOK OFF..Johnny Dawbarn, part-owner SewKCI think we're well over 4thousand masksAS some MEDICALPERSONEL ON THEFRONTLINES say they AREREUSING MEDICAL GRADEMASKS To PROTECT THEFROM COVID-19, DAWBARNSAYS, THE CLOTH MASKSGO OVER TOP, PROVIDINGAN EXTRA BARRIER.Johnny Dawbarn, part-owner SewKCthey can pull that off at theend of every shift, clean washsanitize.FOR EVERY MASKPURCHASED, SEW KCDONATES ONE. DAWBORNSAYS THEY'VE BEEN ABLETO PROVIDE MASKS TOHOSPITALS ACROSS THEMETRO AND EVEN TO THEKansas City POLICEDEPARTMENT..THEY CAN ALSO BEBOUGHT FOR PERSONAUSE.BUT, OFTEN TIMESDOCTORS DON'T SUGGESTusing them BECAUSEPEOPLE MAY NOT WEAROR REMOVE THEMCORRECTLY.Dr. Natasha Burgert / PediatricAssociatesit needs to cover fully the noseand the mouth and be as tightaround the areas the maskcan leak as possible.DR. NATASHA BURGERTWITH PEDIATRICASSOCIATESDEMONSTRATES HOW Ycan safely REMOVE A MASK.Dr. Natasha Burgert / PediatriAssociatesassume this is full of germs soit is trying to avoid the bluecolored area and just removewith the straps I ideal becausthen you can just put it rightinthe trash.SAME CONCEPT IF YOUHAVE A HOMEMADE CLOTHMASK-ONLY YOU'LL WANTTO PUT IT INTO THE WASH.THOSE,DR. BURGERT SAYS, CANALSO BE MODIFIED. IF IT'STOO LARGE, ADJUST THEEAR PIECE.Dr. Natasha Burgert / PediatricAssociatesmake another loop on thesideDAWBARN SAYS HIS TEAMIS WORKING 12 TO 14HOUR DAYS TO KEEP UPWITH THE DEMAND.Johnny Dawbarn, part-owner SewKCwe're just glad we can helpout whatever way we knowhow.IN KC, I'M JESSICAMCMASTER. 41 ACITONNEWS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Anthony Ertl RT @NBCNewYork: Mayor de Blasio is now telling all New Yorkers to wear face coverings when they leave their homes to help slow the spread o… 20 seconds ago Bruce Porter, Jr. Coronavirus Face Mask Policy Reversal.🤷‍♂️ White House expected to urge Americans to wear masks even of they’re hom… https://t.co/rlUP9rF9AB 29 seconds ago Sunflowerarc RT @accuweather: Should Americans wear masks in everyday life to slow the #COVID19Pandemic? The debate is growing -- CDC and the WHO and no… 3 minutes ago alan martinez RT @Luetin09: Remember when I said please wear masks weeks ago over and OVER, and snarky self righteous ppl kept telling me its pointless o… 4 minutes ago Ladja RT @mailandguardian: Countries that have mandated mask-wearing for people going out in public have shown a decrease in the rate of Covid-19… 10 minutes ago KP🌎🌱 RT @NewsHour: The White House is expected to recommend soon that Americans who are living in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 should wear clot… 12 minutes ago ☕ L to the M ✌️ (Social distancing expert) RT @abc7marc: The masks we are being asked to wear are meant to protect other people from us. Ferrer: "There isn't a single person in the g… 15 minutes ago Rebecca Thomas RT @fox7austin: President Donald Trump said in a Thursday briefing the White House will be recommending Americans wear face coverings to he… 15 minutes ago