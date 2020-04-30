Toyota's Coronavirus Precautions

Today we learned toyota is delaying when it will re-open its plant in north huntsville.

It's now scheduled for may 11th instead of this coming monday.

The car company put its plant through a complete redesign to create a new, safer working culture because of the coronavirus.

But before they re-open - toyota invited waay 31 news anchor pat simon to inside to get a look at its "new normal."

At toyoya-alabama, safe work is part of their motto - and as i walked into one of these three white tent entryways, i can clearly see their new push for improved safety right away - with all of this safety signage awaiting the returning 1400 employees.

This is one of the check-in stations - where employees will step up to this mark - a first step to ensure their safe return.

Pat simon "when employees return back to work, they'll check into one of these work stations.

They'll scan their questionaire about symptoms. then they'll get a temperature check.

If they're showing symptoms, they'll move off and talk to medical staff and get tested.

If they're good to go, they'll receive a mask and report to work."

On the inside of the plant - i toured the new work space with toyota officials along with mayors tommy battle and paul finley.

You can see masks on - a requirement of all employees and floor stickers for you to maintaining 6 foot social distancing.

Nats?

Check out the dining area.

Plexi shields - made right here - placed as barriers at tables and food areas to provide added protection against the spread of coronavirus.

And there are even staggered eating schedules to keep people spread apart.

"first group sits in zone one and they eat.

Next group sits in zone two when zone one's done."

Next up ... "this is a respirator that we 3d printed."

Toyota used these 3d printers and machines to crank out more than 12-thousand face shields for local healthcare providers on the front lines - and their own returning workers.

They even made these respirator masks for local schools.

And more can be made at a moment's notice.

Pat simon "you're able to at the flip of a switch continue this production right?"

David finch - toyota alabma president " hopefully we don't have to but if we do, definitely we are able to do that."

Our next stop - the assembly line - but before then - a quick assessment from mayor battle.

Pat simon "mayor, what do you think of the set up here as we're getting ready for the new normal.

" mayor tommy battle - huntsville this is kind of the gold standard of the new normal and what we have seen time and time again is that toyata has led the charge and how we set up the new industries of tomorrow.

Like installing these partitioned plexi shields - draped down to protect employees from each other on the assemble line.

It made you feel like you had to try extra hard to communicate with each other.

A challenge mayor battle quickly picked up on.

Mayor tommy battle - huntsville "we're all going to have to do communicate a little bit different."

David finch - toyota alabama president "mayor you're 100 percent right.

Just when we greeted each other this morning, the natural instinct is to shake hands.

How do you do.

Now we all have to change the way we think."

That's something finch told me will be part of immediate training - their very first day back monday.

David finch - toyota alabama president "getting them used to the protocols.

Getting them used to all the changes and to understand what needs to be done to recondition themselves."

- in a whole new working environment - where leaders saw firsthand - the best protection is in place even if the worst is still ahead.

Mayor paul finley - city of madison "i think there's less of an opportunity for an outbreak because of what they put in place.

They thought through almost every aspect of what they have to do on teh line to continue to build engines, but they've also put the pieces in place to help separate their employees and keep them safe."